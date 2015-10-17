Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 FC Vaduz 1 Young Boys 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 Luzern 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 11 9 1 1 30 14 28 ------------------------- 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 12 7 3 2 32 21 24 ------------------------- 3 Young Boys 12 6 4 2 24 14 22 4 Luzern 12 5 4 3 19 16 19 ------------------------- 5 Sion 11 4 3 4 14 14 15 ------------------------- 6 St Gallen 11 3 3 5 8 11 12 7 FC Vaduz 12 2 5 5 11 18 11 8 FC Zurich 11 1 5 5 16 23 8 9 FC Thun 11 2 2 7 13 22 8 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 11 2 2 7 9 23 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Sion v FC Basel (1145) FC Thun v FC Zurich (1145) FC Lugano v St Gallen (1400)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.