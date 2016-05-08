May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
FC Lugano 0 Grasshoppers Zurich 1
Sion 2 Young Boys 1
FC Vaduz 1 Luzern 2
Saturday, May 7
FC Thun 2 St Gallen 2
FC Zurich 2 FC Basel 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 FC Basel 32 25 4 3 84 30 79
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 32 17 9 6 67 42 60
-------------------------
3 Grasshoppers Zurich 32 14 7 11 63 51 49
4 Sion 32 14 5 13 47 42 47
-------------------------
5 Luzern 32 12 8 12 46 47 44
-------------------------
6 FC Thun 32 10 8 14 43 49 38
7 St Gallen 32 9 8 15 36 56 35
8 FC Zurich 32 6 12 14 43 61 30
9 FC Vaduz 32 5 14 13 39 56 29
-------------------------
10 FC Lugano 32 7 7 18 38 72 28
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation