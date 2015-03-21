March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 21
Luzern 1 FC Basel 4
Grasshoppers Zurich 3 Aarau 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 25 17 4 4 57 28 55
2 Young Boys 24 13 6 5 43 29 45
-------------------------
3 FC Zurich 24 12 5 7 41 26 41
4 FC Thun 24 9 9 6 29 27 36
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 24 9 8 7 36 36 35
6 Grasshoppers Zurich 25 7 6 12 34 45 27
7 Sion 24 6 8 10 29 33 26
8 FC Vaduz 24 5 8 11 18 35 23
9 Luzern 25 4 10 11 31 39 22
-------------------------
10 Aarau 25 3 10 12 19 39 19
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 22
Sion v FC Thun (1245)
FC Vaduz v St Gallen (1245)
Young Boys v FC Zurich (1500)