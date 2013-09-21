Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Young Boys 0 Luzern 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 8 5 0 3 17 9 15 2 Luzern 8 4 2 2 12 12 14 ------------------------- 3 Grasshoppers 6 3 3 0 9 4 12 4 Basel 7 3 3 1 11 7 12 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 7 3 2 2 10 7 11 ------------------------- 6 Thun 7 2 3 2 14 12 9 7 FC Zurich 6 2 2 2 8 9 8 8 Aarau 7 2 1 4 11 17 7 9 Sion 7 1 3 3 1 4 6 ------------------------- 10 FC Lausanne-Sport 7 0 1 6 3 15 1 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 FC Lausanne-Sport v FC Zurich (1145) Grasshoppers v Thun (1145) Sion v Basel (1400)