Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Young Boys 0 Luzern 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 8 5 0 3 17 9 15 2 Luzern 8 4 2 2 12 12 14 ------------------------- 3 Grasshoppers 6 3 3 0 9 4 12 4 Basel 7 3 3 1 11 7 12 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 7 3 2 2 10 7 11 ------------------------- 6 Thun 7 2 3 2 14 12 9 7 FC Zurich 6 2 2 2 8 9 8 8 Aarau 7 2 1 4 11 17 7 9 Sion 7 1 3 3 1 4 6 ------------------------- 10 FC Lausanne-Sport 7 0 1 6 3 15 1 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 FC Lausanne-Sport v FC Zurich (1145) Grasshoppers v Thun (1145) Sion v Basel (1400)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)