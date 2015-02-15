Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Aarau 0 FC Vaduz 1
St Gallen 0 Luzern 0
FC Zurich 0 FC Thun 1
Saturday, February 14
Young Boys 4 Grasshoppers Zurich 2
FC Basel 1 Sion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 20 14 3 3 45 21 45
2 Young Boys 20 11 4 5 35 24 37
-------------------------
3 FC Zurich 20 11 3 6 37 23 36
4 FC Thun 20 9 6 5 26 21 33
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 20 8 6 6 31 30 30
6 FC Vaduz 19 5 6 8 15 27 21
7 Grasshoppers Zurich 20 5 4 11 27 39 19
8 Aarau 20 3 8 9 17 29 17
9 Sion 19 3 7 9 19 28 16
-------------------------
10 Luzern 20 2 9 9 22 32 15
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation