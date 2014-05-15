May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 15
Aarau 1 Basel 3
FC Lausanne-Sport 0 FC Zurich 1
St Gallen 2 Sion 0
Thun 0 Young Boys 3
Grasshoppers 4 Luzern 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 35 18 15 2 66 32 69
2 Grasshoppers 35 19 8 8 66 40 65
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 35 16 8 11 57 50 56
4 FC Zurich 35 14 7 14 49 50 49
-------------------------
5 Thun 35 13 9 13 57 50 48
-------------------------
6 Luzern 35 14 6 15 45 54 48
7 St Gallen 35 11 12 12 37 45 45
8 Aarau 35 12 5 18 53 69 41
9 Sion 35 11 7 17 35 44 40
-------------------------
R10 FC Lausanne-Sport 35 7 3 25 36 67 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 18
Young Boys v St Gallen (1400)
Basel v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)
Luzern v Thun (1400)
Sion v Grasshoppers (1400)
FC Zurich v Aarau (1400)