March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
St Gallen 1 Luzern 1
Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Vaduz 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 23 19 3 1 63 20 60
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 23 13 6 4 54 35 45
-------------------------
3 Sion 23 12 2 9 46 38 38
4 Luzern 24 10 6 8 48 44 36
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 24 8 6 10 28 34 30
-------------------------
6 FC Lugano 23 7 7 9 30 41 28
7 FC Thun 23 5 8 10 31 43 23
8 Grasshoppers Zurich 24 6 5 13 30 43 23
9 FC Vaduz 24 5 7 12 31 55 22
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 23 5 4 14 39 47 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
FC Lausanne-Sport v Young Boys (1245)
FC Thun v FC Lugano (1245)
Sion v FC Basel (1500)