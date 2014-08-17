Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Sion 2 Basel 3 Thun 3 St Gallen 1 FC Vaduz 0 Young Boys 2 Saturday, August 16 Aarau 1 Grasshoppers 2 Luzern 1 FC Zurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 6 5 0 1 15 8 15 2 FC Zurich 6 4 1 1 11 8 13 ------------------------- 3 Thun 6 3 1 2 11 9 10 4 Young Boys 6 2 3 1 11 6 9 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 6 2 2 2 9 9 8 6 Sion 6 2 2 2 5 5 8 7 Aarau 6 1 3 2 7 8 6 8 Grasshoppers 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 9 Luzern 6 0 4 2 5 9 4 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 6 0 2 4 3 10 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 10: Relegation
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8