April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 6
Young Boys 2 Luzern 1
Basel 0 Thun 0
FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Sion 1
Saturday, April 5
St Gallen 4 Aarau 1
Grasshoppers 2 FC Zurich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 28 13 14 1 50 24 53
2 Grasshoppers 28 15 7 6 52 29 52
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 28 13 5 10 46 40 44
4 FC Zurich 28 12 5 11 39 38 41
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 28 10 10 8 33 33 40
-------------------------
6 Luzern 28 11 6 11 35 40 39
7 Thun 28 9 9 10 41 41 36
8 Aarau 28 10 4 14 42 57 34
9 Sion 28 7 6 15 28 40 27
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 28 6 2 20 30 54 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation