Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
FC Lugano 1 FC Vaduz 0
FC Thun 0 Luzern 1
FC Zurich 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 3
Saturday, August 1
FC Basel 3 Sion 0
St Gallen 1 Young Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 3 2 0 1 10 8 6
-------------------------
3 Luzern 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
4 St Gallen 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
-------------------------
5 Sion 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
-------------------------
6 Young Boys 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
7 FC Thun 3 1 0 2 6 8 3
8 FC Lugano 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
9 FC Zurich 3 0 2 1 5 6 2
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation