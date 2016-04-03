BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 FC Basel 2 Young Boys 0 FC Lugano 0 Sion 6 FC Thun 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 Saturday, April 2 Luzern 5 FC Vaduz 1 FC Zurich 4 St Gallen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 25 20 2 3 63 24 62 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 26 12 9 5 46 33 45 ------------------------- 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 26 12 5 9 56 45 41 4 Sion 25 10 4 11 35 33 34 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 26 9 6 11 36 41 33 ------------------------- 6 FC Thun 26 9 6 11 33 38 33 7 St Gallen 25 8 6 11 30 37 30 8 FC Zurich 26 6 10 10 38 47 28 9 FC Lugano 25 6 6 13 33 52 24 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 26 3 12 11 26 46 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.