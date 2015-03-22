Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Young Boys 3 FC Zurich 0 Sion 3 FC Thun 0 FC Vaduz 3 St Gallen 1 Saturday, March 21 Luzern 1 FC Basel 4 Grasshoppers Zurich 3 Aarau 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 25 17 4 4 57 28 55 2 Young Boys 25 14 6 5 46 29 48 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 25 12 5 8 41 29 41 4 FC Thun 25 9 9 7 29 30 36 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 25 9 8 8 37 39 35 6 Sion 25 7 8 10 32 33 29 7 Grasshoppers Zurich 25 7 6 12 34 45 27 8 FC Vaduz 25 6 8 11 21 36 26 9 Luzern 25 4 10 11 31 39 22 ------------------------- 10 Aarau 25 3 10 12 19 39 19 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 10: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.