Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Luzern 3 FC Thun 0 FC Vaduz 2 St Gallen 0 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 Sion 1 Saturday, August 20 Young Boys 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 2 FC Basel 4 FC Lugano 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 5 5 0 0 18 4 15 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 5 4 0 1 14 8 12 ------------------------- 3 Young Boys 5 3 0 2 14 8 9 4 FC Vaduz 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 ------------------------- 5 FC Lausanne-Sport 5 2 1 2 10 14 7 ------------------------- 6 Grasshoppers Zurich 5 2 0 3 9 9 6 7 FC Lugano 5 2 0 3 7 10 6 8 FC Thun 5 1 2 2 8 13 5 9 St Gallen 5 1 0 4 3 8 3 ------------------------- 10 Sion 5 1 0 4 5 12 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)