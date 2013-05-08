May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 8
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Sion 3
Luzern 2 St Gallen 0
FC Zurich 3 Basel 1
Tuesday, May 7
Young Boys 4 Grasshoppers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 31 17 9 5 55 30 60
2 Grasshoppers 31 16 9 6 37 29 57
-------------------------
3 St Gallen 31 15 8 8 44 29 53
4 Sion 30 12 9 9 36 36 45
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 31 12 7 12 49 41 43
-------------------------
6 Young Boys 31 10 9 12 42 40 39
7 Thun 30 10 8 12 36 40 38
8 Luzern 31 7 12 12 31 41 33
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 31 6 9 16 25 43 27
-------------------------
10 Servette 29 4 8 17 22 48 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 9
Servette v Thun (1745)
Saturday, May 11
Luzern v Young Boys (1745)
St Gallen v Sion (1745)
Sunday, May 12
Basel v Servette (1145)
Thun v FC Lausanne-Sport (1145)
Grasshoppers v FC Zurich (1400)