July 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 29
Young Boys 3 Thun 0
FC Lausanne-Sport 5 Servette 1
Luzern 0 Sion 3
Saturday, July 28
St Gallen 3 FC Zurich 1
Grasshoppers 2 Basel 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sion 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
2 St Gallen 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
3 Basel 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
4 FC Lausanne-Sport 3 1 1 1 5 2 4
-------------------------
5 Young Boys 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
-------------------------
6 Grasshoppers 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
7 Thun 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
8 Luzern 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
9 FC Zurich 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
-------------------------
10 Servette 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation