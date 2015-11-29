Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
FC Basel 3 Luzern 0
Sion 1 FC Thun 2
Grasshoppers Zurich 5 FC Zurich 0
Saturday, November 28
Young Boys 2 St Gallen 1
FC Vaduz 1 FC Lugano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 17 13 1 3 41 20 40
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 17 10 3 4 45 28 33
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 17 7 7 3 29 19 28
4 Luzern 17 6 5 6 21 23 23
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 17 6 4 7 17 19 22
-------------------------
6 Sion 17 6 4 7 21 24 22
7 FC Thun 17 6 2 9 24 29 20
8 FC Lugano 17 4 4 9 21 33 16
9 FC Vaduz 17 2 8 7 15 25 14
-------------------------
10 FC Zurich 17 2 8 7 26 40 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation