Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Young Boys 4 FC Vaduz 0
FC Basel 2 St Gallen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 8 8 0 0 22 7 24
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 7 5 1 1 24 14 16
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 8 3 3 2 15 9 12
4 Luzern 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
-------------------------
5 Sion 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
7 FC Thun 7 2 0 5 9 16 6
8 FC Lugano 7 2 0 5 6 15 6
9 FC Vaduz 8 1 3 4 7 14 6
-------------------------
10 FC Zurich 7 1 2 4 11 17 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Luzern v Grasshoppers Zurich (1145)
FC Zurich v FC Thun (1145)
Sion v FC Lugano (1400)