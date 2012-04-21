April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Swiss championship on Saturday.
Luzern 3 Servette 1
Thun 0 Grasshoppers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 27 17 8 2 57 23 59
-------------------------
2 Luzern 29 12 10 7 36 24 46
3 Young Boys 28 10 10 8 41 31 40
-------------------------
4 Thun 29 10 8 11 31 32 38
-------------------------
5 Servette 29 10 5 14 37 51 35
6 FC Zurich 28 8 8 12 35 35 32
7 Grasshoppers 28 7 4 17 24 49 25
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 28 6 5 17 23 52 23
-------------------------
9 Sion * 28 14 7 7 35 22 13
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 22
Sion v Basel (1400)
FC Zurich v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)