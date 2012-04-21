April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Saturday. Luzern 3 Servette 1 Thun 0 Grasshoppers 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 27 17 8 2 57 23 59 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 29 12 10 7 36 24 46 3 Young Boys 28 10 10 8 41 31 40 ------------------------- 4 Thun 29 10 8 11 31 32 38 ------------------------- 5 Servette 29 10 5 14 37 51 35 6 FC Zurich 28 8 8 12 35 35 32 7 Grasshoppers 28 7 4 17 24 49 25 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 28 6 5 17 23 52 23 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 28 14 7 7 35 22 13 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 22 Sion v Basel (1400) FC Zurich v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)