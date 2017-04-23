April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Young Boys 1 FC Lugano 2
St Gallen 1 FC Thun 2
Sion 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 1
Saturday, April 22
FC Basel 2 FC Vaduz 2
Grasshoppers Zurich 4 Luzern 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 29 23 5 1 75 23 74
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 29 15 8 6 61 41 53
-------------------------
3 Sion 29 14 3 12 51 45 45
4 Luzern 29 12 7 10 53 50 43
-------------------------
5 FC Lugano 29 11 7 11 42 52 40
-------------------------
6 Grasshoppers Zurich 29 9 6 14 38 46 33
7 St Gallen 29 8 7 14 32 46 31
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 29 8 6 15 45 53 30
9 FC Thun 29 7 9 13 44 56 30
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 29 5 8 16 35 64 23
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation