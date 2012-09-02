Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Basel 0 FC Zurich 0
Luzern 1 Young Boys 2
Thun 3 Servette 0
Saturday, September 1
FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Grasshoppers 2
Sion 0 St Gallen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 St Gallen 8 5 3 0 13 5 18
2 Grasshoppers 8 5 2 1 10 5 17
-------------------------
3 Sion 8 5 1 2 10 5 16
4 Basel 8 3 4 1 12 8 13
-------------------------
5 Young Boys 8 3 3 2 11 6 12
-------------------------
6 Thun 8 3 1 4 8 9 10
7 FC Zurich 8 2 3 3 9 11 9
8 Luzern 8 1 3 4 8 13 6
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 8 1 2 5 5 12 5
-------------------------
10 Servette 8 0 2 6 3 15 2
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation