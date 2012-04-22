April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sion 0 Basel 3
FC Zurich 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0
Saturday, April 21
Luzern 3 Servette 1
Thun 0 Grasshoppers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 28 18 8 2 60 23 62
-------------------------
2 Luzern 29 12 10 7 36 24 46
3 Young Boys 28 10 10 8 41 31 40
-------------------------
4 Thun 29 10 8 11 31 32 38
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 29 9 8 12 37 35 35
6 Servette 29 10 5 14 37 51 35
7 Grasshoppers 28 7 4 17 24 49 25
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 29 6 5 18 23 54 23
-------------------------
9 Sion * 29 14 7 8 35 25 13
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation