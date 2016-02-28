Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
St Gallen 3 FC Lugano 3
FC Thun 1 FC Basel 1
FC Vaduz 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 1
Saturday, February 27
Sion 3 Luzern 1
FC Zurich 0 Young Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 22 17 2 3 56 22 53
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 22 11 5 6 51 38 38
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 22 9 9 4 35 25 36
4 Sion 21 8 4 9 25 29 28
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 21 7 6 8 24 26 27
-------------------------
6 FC Thun 22 8 3 11 30 36 27
7 Luzern 22 7 5 10 26 33 26
8 FC Lugano 22 5 6 11 31 44 21
9 FC Zurich 22 4 9 9 29 43 21
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 22 3 11 8 25 36 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation