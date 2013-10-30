Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 30
Aarau 2 St Gallen 2
Grasshoppers 3 FC Zurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 13 7 5 1 23 11 26
2 Grasshoppers 13 7 4 2 19 10 25
-------------------------
3 Luzern 13 6 4 3 17 16 22
4 Young Boys 13 6 3 4 23 13 21
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 13 5 5 3 14 12 20
-------------------------
6 Thun 13 3 6 4 18 18 15
7 FC Zurich 13 4 3 6 14 22 15
8 Sion 13 3 5 5 10 13 14
9 Aarau 13 4 2 7 22 28 14
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 13 1 1 11 9 26 4
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 2
Aarau v Basel (1845)
Sion v Luzern (1845)
Sunday, November 3
FC Lausanne-Sport v St Gallen (1245)
Thun v FC Zurich (1245)
Grasshoppers v Young Boys (1500)