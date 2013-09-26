Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 26
FC Zurich 1 Aarau 2
Wednesday, September 25
Luzern 0 Grasshoppers 2
Sion 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 1
Thun 0 Basel 2
Tuesday, September 24
St Gallen 0 Young Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Grasshoppers 8 5 3 0 13 5 18
2 Basel 9 5 3 1 16 8 18
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 9 5 1 3 17 9 16
4 Luzern 9 4 2 3 12 14 14
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
-------------------------
6 FC Zurich 8 3 2 3 11 12 11
7 Aarau 8 3 1 4 13 18 10
8 Thun 9 2 3 4 15 16 9
9 Sion 9 2 3 4 4 8 9
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 9 0 1 8 5 19 1
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 28
Basel v Sion (1745)
Grasshoppers v St Gallen (1745)
Sunday, September 29
Aarau v FC Lausanne-Sport (1145)
Luzern v Thun (1145)
Young Boys v FC Zurich (1400)