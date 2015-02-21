Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Sion 0 St Gallen 0 aband.67'
Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Zurich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 20 14 3 3 45 21 45
2 FC Zurich 21 12 3 6 39 23 39
3 Young Boys 20 11 4 5 35 24 37
4 FC Thun 20 9 6 5 26 21 33
5 St Gallen 20 8 6 6 31 30 30
6 FC Vaduz 19 5 6 8 15 27 21
7 Grasshoppers Zurich 21 5 4 12 27 41 19
8 Aarau 20 3 8 9 17 29 17
9 Sion 19 3 7 9 19 28 16
10 Luzern 20 2 9 9 22 32 15
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 21
Sunday, February 22
Luzern v Aarau (1245)
FC Vaduz v FC Thun (1245)
Young Boys v FC Basel (1500)