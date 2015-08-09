Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Young Boys 3 FC Thun 1
St Gallen 0 FC Zurich 2
FC Vaduz 1 Sion 1
Saturday, August 8
Luzern 1 FC Basel 3
Grasshoppers Zurich 6 FC Lugano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 4 4 0 0 11 3 12
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 4 3 0 1 16 9 9
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 4 1 3 0 6 4 6
4 FC Zurich 4 1 2 1 7 6 5
-------------------------
5 Luzern 4 1 2 1 5 6 5
-------------------------
6 Sion 4 1 2 1 4 6 5
7 St Gallen 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
8 FC Thun 4 1 0 3 7 11 3
9 FC Lugano 4 1 0 3 4 11 3
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation