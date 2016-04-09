RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 Young Boys 7 FC Lugano 0 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 Luzern 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 25 20 2 3 63 24 62 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 27 13 9 5 53 33 48 ------------------------- 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 27 12 6 9 57 46 42 4 Sion 25 10 4 11 35 33 34 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 27 9 7 11 37 42 34 ------------------------- 6 FC Thun 26 9 6 11 33 38 33 7 St Gallen 25 8 6 11 30 37 30 8 FC Zurich 26 6 10 10 38 47 28 9 FC Lugano 26 6 6 14 33 59 24 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 26 3 12 11 26 46 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 FC Basel v FC Zurich (1145) Sion v FC Thun (1145) FC Vaduz v St Gallen (1400)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.