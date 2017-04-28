Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Luzern 1 FC Basel 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Basel 30 24 5 1 77 24 77 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 29 15 8 6 61 41 53 ------------------------- 3 Sion 29 14 3 12 51 45 45 4 Luzern 30 12 7 11 54 52 43 ------------------------- 5 FC Lugano 29 11 7 11 42 52 40 ------------------------- 6 Grasshoppers Zurich 29 9 6 14 38 46 33 7 St Gallen 29 8 7 14 32 46 31 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 29 8 6 15 45 53 30 9 FC Thun 29 7 9 13 44 56 30 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 29 5 8 16 35 64 23 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 FC Lausanne-Sport v FC Vaduz (1545) Sunday, April 30 St Gallen v Young Boys (1145) FC Thun v Sion (1145) Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Lugano (1400)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.