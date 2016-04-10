April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
FC Basel 2 FC Zurich 2
Sion 2 FC Thun 1
FC Vaduz 3 St Gallen 0
Saturday, April 9
Young Boys 7 FC Lugano 0
Grasshoppers Zurich 1 Luzern 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 26 20 3 3 65 26 63
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 27 13 9 5 53 33 48
-------------------------
3 Grasshoppers Zurich 27 12 6 9 57 46 42
4 Sion 26 11 4 11 37 34 37
-------------------------
5 Luzern 27 9 7 11 37 42 34
-------------------------
6 FC Thun 27 9 6 12 34 40 33
7 St Gallen 26 8 6 12 30 40 30
8 FC Zurich 27 6 11 10 40 49 29
9 FC Lugano 26 6 6 14 33 59 24
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 27 4 12 11 29 46 24
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation