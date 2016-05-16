Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Monday Monday, May 16 FC Lugano 1 Young Boys 3 Luzern 4 FC Basel 0 St Gallen 3 FC Zurich 0 FC Thun 1 Sion 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Vaduz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Basel 34 25 5 4 85 35 80 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 34 19 9 6 73 44 66 ------------------------- 3 Luzern 34 14 8 12 53 47 50 4 Grasshoppers Zurich 34 14 7 13 64 56 49 ------------------------- 5 Sion 34 14 6 14 48 45 48 ------------------------- 6 FC Thun 34 10 10 14 45 51 40 7 St Gallen 34 10 8 16 40 59 38 8 FC Vaduz 34 7 14 13 43 57 35 9 FC Lugano 34 8 7 19 43 75 31 ------------------------- 10 FC Zurich 34 6 12 16 43 68 30 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.