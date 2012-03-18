Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Thun 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Servette 1 FC Zurich 1
Saturday, March 17 Luzern 0 Sion 0 Grasshoppers 2 Young Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 23 14 7 2 46 20 49 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 25 10 8 7 31 22 38 3 Young Boys 24 9 8 7 32 24 35 ------------------------- 4 Thun 24 9 7 8 27 24 34 ------------------------- 5 Servette 24 10 4 10 33 36 34 6 FC Zurich 25 8 6 11 32 31 30 7 Grasshoppers 24 7 2 15 22 44 23 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 23 3 5 15 16 47 14 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 24 11 6 7 28 19 3 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.