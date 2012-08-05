Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 5
Thun 2 Luzern 1
FC Zurich 4 FC Lausanne-Sport 0
Servette 1 Young Boys 1
Saturday, August 4
St Gallen 1 Grasshoppers 1
Sion 1 Basel 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sion 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
2 St Gallen 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
-------------------------
3 Thun 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
4 Basel 4 1 3 0 6 5 6
-------------------------
5 Young Boys 4 1 2 1 5 3 5
-------------------------
6 Grasshoppers 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
7 FC Zurich 4 1 1 2 6 6 4
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
9 Luzern 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
-------------------------
10 Servette 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation