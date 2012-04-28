April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Swiss championship on Saturday.
Grasshoppers 2 Luzern 2
Servette 2 Young Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 28 18 8 2 60 23 62
-------------------------
2 Luzern 30 12 11 7 38 26 47
3 Young Boys 29 10 10 9 42 33 40
-------------------------
4 Thun 29 10 8 11 31 32 38
-------------------------
5 Servette 30 11 5 14 39 52 38
6 FC Zurich 29 9 8 12 37 35 35
7 Grasshoppers 29 7 5 17 26 51 26
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 29 6 5 18 23 54 23
-------------------------
9 Sion * 29 14 7 8 35 25 13
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 29
Basel v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)
Thun v Sion (1400)