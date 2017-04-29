Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Vaduz 3 Friday, April 28 Luzern 1 FC Basel 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Basel 30 24 5 1 77 24 77 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 29 15 8 6 61 41 53 ------------------------- 3 Sion 29 14 3 12 51 45 45 4 Luzern 30 12 7 11 54 52 43 ------------------------- 5 FC Lugano 29 11 7 11 42 52 40 ------------------------- 6 Grasshoppers Zurich 29 9 6 14 38 46 33 7 St Gallen 29 8 7 14 32 46 31 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 30 8 6 16 46 56 30 9 FC Thun 29 7 9 13 44 56 30 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 30 6 8 16 38 65 26 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 St Gallen v Young Boys (1145) FC Thun v Sion (1145) Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Lugano (1400)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A