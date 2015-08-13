Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, August 13
Sion 3 FC Zurich 1
FC Vaduz 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 3
Wednesday, August 12
Young Boys 0 FC Lugano 1
FC Basel 3 FC Thun 1
Luzern 0 St Gallen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 5 5 0 0 14 4 15
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 5 3 1 1 19 12 10
-------------------------
3 Sion 5 2 2 1 7 7 8
4 St Gallen 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
-------------------------
5 Young Boys 5 1 3 1 6 5 6
-------------------------
6 FC Lugano 5 2 0 3 5 11 6
7 FC Zurich 5 1 2 2 8 9 5
8 Luzern 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
9 FC Vaduz 5 0 3 2 6 9 3
-------------------------
10 FC Thun 5 1 0 4 8 14 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation