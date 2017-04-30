Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 St Gallen 0 Young Boys 2 FC Thun 2 Sion 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Lugano 1 Saturday, April 29 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Vaduz 3 Friday, April 28 Luzern 1 FC Basel 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Basel 30 24 5 1 77 24 77 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 30 16 8 6 63 41 56 ------------------------- 3 Sion 30 14 3 13 52 47 45 4 Luzern 30 12 7 11 54 52 43 ------------------------- 5 FC Lugano 30 12 7 11 43 52 43 ------------------------- 6 Grasshoppers Zurich 30 9 6 15 38 47 33 7 FC Thun 30 8 9 13 46 57 33 8 St Gallen 30 8 7 15 32 48 31 9 FC Lausanne-Sport 30 8 6 16 46 56 30 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 30 6 8 16 38 65 26 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara