Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 FC Basel 3 Sion 0 FC Thun 1 FC Vaduz 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Saturday, July 23 FC Lugano 1 Luzern 2 St Gallen 0 Young Boys 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Luzern 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 FC Thun 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 FC Vaduz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 7 FC Lugano 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 8 St Gallen 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 10 Sion 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2-3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.