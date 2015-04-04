Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 FC Basel 6 Aarau 0 FC Thun 4 St Gallen 1 FC Zurich 0 Luzern 1 Friday, April 3 Sion 0 Grasshoppers Zurich 5 FC Vaduz 0 Young Boys 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 26 18 4 4 63 28 58 2 Young Boys 26 15 6 5 47 29 51 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 26 12 5 9 41 30 41 4 FC Thun 26 10 9 7 33 31 39 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 26 9 8 9 38 43 35 6 Grasshoppers Zurich 26 8 6 12 39 45 30 7 Sion 26 7 8 11 32 38 29 8 FC Vaduz 26 6 8 12 21 37 26 9 Luzern 26 5 10 11 32 39 25 ------------------------- 10 Aarau 26 3 10 13 19 45 19 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 10: Relegation
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.