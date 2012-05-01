May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Swiss championship matches on Tuesday
Young Boys 1 FC Zurich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 29 19 8 2 63 24 65
-------------------------
2 Luzern 30 12 11 7 38 26 47
3 Young Boys 30 11 10 9 43 33 43
-------------------------
4 Thun 30 10 9 11 32 33 39
-------------------------
5 Servette 30 11 5 14 39 52 38
6 FC Zurich 30 9 8 13 37 36 35
7 Grasshoppers 29 7 5 17 26 51 26
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 30 6 5 19 24 57 23
-------------------------
9 Sion * 30 14 8 8 36 26 14
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 2
Basel v Thun (1745)
Grasshoppers v Servette (1745)
FC Lausanne-Sport v Sion (1815)
Saturday, May 5
Young Boys v Luzern (1745)
Sunday, May 6
Sion v Grasshoppers (1400)
FC Zurich v Basel (1400)
Servette v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)