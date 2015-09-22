Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 22
FC Lugano 0 FC Zurich 0
St Gallen 1 FC Thun 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 8 8 0 0 22 7 24
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 8 5 2 1 27 17 17
-------------------------
3 Sion 8 4 2 2 13 10 14
4 Young Boys 8 3 3 2 15 9 12
-------------------------
5 Luzern 8 3 3 2 14 12 12
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 9 3 1 5 6 9 10
7 FC Zurich 9 1 4 4 14 20 7
8 FC Thun 9 2 1 6 12 20 7
9 FC Lugano 9 2 1 6 6 18 7
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 8 1 3 4 7 14 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 23
FC Vaduz v Luzern (1745)
Grasshoppers Zurich v Sion (1745)
Young Boys v FC Basel (1830)
Saturday, September 26
Grasshoppers Zurich v St Gallen (1545)
FC Basel v FC Lugano (1800)
Sunday, September 27
Sion v FC Vaduz (1145)
FC Thun v Young Boys (1145)
Luzern v FC Zurich (1400)