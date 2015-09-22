Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 22 FC Lugano 0 FC Zurich 0 St Gallen 1 FC Thun 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 8 8 0 0 22 7 24 ------------------------- 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 8 5 2 1 27 17 17 ------------------------- 3 Sion 8 4 2 2 13 10 14 4 Young Boys 8 3 3 2 15 9 12 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 8 3 3 2 14 12 12 ------------------------- 6 St Gallen 9 3 1 5 6 9 10 7 FC Zurich 9 1 4 4 14 20 7 8 FC Thun 9 2 1 6 12 20 7 9 FC Lugano 9 2 1 6 6 18 7 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 8 1 3 4 7 14 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, September 23 FC Vaduz v Luzern (1745) Grasshoppers Zurich v Sion (1745) Young Boys v FC Basel (1830) Saturday, September 26 Grasshoppers Zurich v St Gallen (1545) FC Basel v FC Lugano (1800) Sunday, September 27 Sion v FC Vaduz (1145) FC Thun v Young Boys (1145) Luzern v FC Zurich (1400)