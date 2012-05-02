May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship on Wednesday.
Basel 2 Thun 1
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Sion 0
Grasshoppers 0 Servette 3
Tuesday, May 1
Young Boys 1 FC Zurich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 30 20 8 2 65 25 68
-------------------------
2 Luzern 30 12 11 7 38 26 47
3 Young Boys 30 11 10 9 43 33 43
-------------------------
4 Servette 31 12 5 14 42 52 41
-------------------------
5 Thun 31 10 9 12 33 35 39
6 FC Zurich 30 9 8 13 37 36 35
7 Grasshoppers 30 7 5 18 26 54 26
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 31 7 5 19 25 57 26
-------------------------
9 Sion * 31 14 8 9 36 27 14
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 5
Young Boys v Luzern (1745)
Sunday, May 6
Sion v Grasshoppers (1400)
FC Zurich v Basel (1400)
Servette v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)