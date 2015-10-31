Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
FC Vaduz 1 FC Basel 2
Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Thun 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 14 12 1 1 35 15 37
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 14 7 3 4 35 26 24
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 13 6 4 3 24 15 22
4 Luzern 13 5 5 3 20 17 20
-------------------------
5 Sion 13 5 3 5 17 18 18
-------------------------
6 FC Thun 14 5 2 7 22 25 17
7 St Gallen 13 3 4 6 11 16 13
8 FC Vaduz 14 2 6 6 13 21 12
9 FC Lugano 13 3 2 8 13 26 11
-------------------------
10 FC Zurich 13 1 6 6 19 30 9
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Young Boys v FC Zurich (1245)
FC Lugano v Sion (1245)
St Gallen v Luzern (1500)