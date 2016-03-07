March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Monday Monday, March 7 St Gallen 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 Sunday, March 6 Young Boys 5 Luzern 2 FC Lugano FC Basel Postponed Sion 2 FC Vaduz 0 Saturday, March 5 FC Zurich 0 FC Thun 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 22 17 2 3 56 22 53 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 23 10 9 4 40 27 39 ------------------------- 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 23 11 5 7 51 40 38 4 Sion 22 9 4 9 27 29 31 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 22 8 6 8 26 26 30 ------------------------- 6 FC Thun 23 8 4 11 30 36 28 7 Luzern 23 7 5 11 28 38 26 8 FC Zurich 23 4 10 9 29 43 22 9 FC Lugano 22 5 6 11 31 44 21 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 23 3 11 9 25 38 20 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 FC Lugano v FC Basel (1245) Postponed