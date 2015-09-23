Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 23
Young Boys 4 FC Basel 3
FC Vaduz 1 Luzern 2
Grasshoppers Zurich 2 Sion 0
Tuesday, September 22
FC Lugano 0 FC Zurich 0
St Gallen 1 FC Thun 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 9 8 0 1 25 11 24
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 9 6 2 1 29 17 20
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 9 4 3 2 19 12 15
4 Luzern 9 4 3 2 16 13 15
-------------------------
5 Sion 9 4 2 3 13 12 14
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 9 3 1 5 6 9 10
7 FC Zurich 9 1 4 4 14 20 7
8 FC Thun 9 2 1 6 12 20 7
9 FC Lugano 9 2 1 6 6 18 7
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 9 1 3 5 8 16 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 26
Grasshoppers Zurich v St Gallen (1545)
FC Basel v FC Lugano (1800)
Sunday, September 27
Sion v FC Vaduz (1145)
FC Thun v Young Boys (1145)
Luzern v FC Zurich (1400)