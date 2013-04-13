April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 13
Luzern 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 0
Servette 1 St Gallen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 26 15 8 3 48 21 53
2 Grasshoppers 26 15 7 4 33 21 52
-------------------------
3 St Gallen 27 13 8 6 37 23 47
4 Sion 26 11 7 8 32 33 40
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 26 9 6 11 38 35 33
-------------------------
6 Young Boys 26 8 8 10 33 34 32
7 Thun 26 8 6 12 29 36 30
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 27 6 8 13 21 33 26
9 Luzern 27 5 10 12 24 39 25
-------------------------
10 Servette 27 4 8 15 22 42 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 14
Young Boys v Thun (1145)
Basel v FC Zurich (1145)
Grasshoppers v Sion (1400)