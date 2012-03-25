March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Swiss championship on Sunday.
Young Boys 4 Thun 0
Luzern 1 Grasshoppers 0
Sion 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 0
Saturday, March 24
Basel 5 Servette 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 24 15 7 2 51 20 52
-------------------------
2 Luzern 26 11 8 7 32 22 41
3 Young Boys 25 10 8 7 36 24 38
-------------------------
4 Thun 25 9 7 9 27 28 34
-------------------------
5 Servette 25 10 4 11 33 41 34
6 FC Zurich 25 8 6 11 32 31 30
7 Grasshoppers 25 7 2 16 22 45 23
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 24 3 5 16 16 48 14
-------------------------
9 Sion * 25 12 6 7 29 19 6
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation