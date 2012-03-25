March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Sunday. Young Boys 4 Thun 0 Luzern 1 Grasshoppers 0 Sion 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Saturday, March 24 Basel 5 Servette 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 24 15 7 2 51 20 52 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 26 11 8 7 32 22 41 3 Young Boys 25 10 8 7 36 24 38 ------------------------- 4 Thun 25 9 7 9 27 28 34 ------------------------- 5 Servette 25 10 4 11 33 41 34 6 FC Zurich 25 8 6 11 32 31 30 7 Grasshoppers 25 7 2 16 22 45 23 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 24 3 5 16 16 48 14 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 25 12 6 7 29 19 6 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation