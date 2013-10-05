Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Sion 2 Young Boys 2
FC Zurich 0 Luzern 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 10 5 4 1 18 10 19
2 Grasshoppers 9 5 3 1 13 6 18
-------------------------
3 Luzern 11 5 3 3 15 15 18
4 Young Boys 11 5 2 4 19 12 17
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 9 4 3 2 11 7 15
-------------------------
6 FC Zurich 10 4 2 4 12 14 14
7 Sion 11 2 5 4 8 12 11
8 Aarau 9 3 1 5 15 21 10
9 Thun 10 2 4 4 16 17 10
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 10 1 1 8 8 21 4
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
St Gallen v Aarau (1145)
Thun v Grasshoppers (1145)
FC Lausanne-Sport v Basel (1400)