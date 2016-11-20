Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Young Boys 4 Sion 3
Luzern 2 FC Lugano 1
St Gallen 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 0
Saturday, November 19
FC Basel 6 FC Vaduz 0
Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Thun 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 15 13 2 0 45 11 41
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 15 7 5 3 34 20 26
-------------------------
3 Sion 15 8 2 5 33 26 26
4 Luzern 15 7 2 6 30 29 23
-------------------------
5 FC Lausanne-Sport 15 5 2 8 27 29 17
-------------------------
6 Grasshoppers Zurich 15 5 2 8 22 29 17
7 St Gallen 15 5 2 8 16 23 17
8 FC Lugano 15 4 4 7 21 29 16
9 FC Thun 15 3 6 6 19 28 15
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 15 3 3 9 15 38 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation