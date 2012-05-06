May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship on Sunday.
Sion 3 Grasshoppers 2
FC Zurich 1 Basel 5
Servette 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 0
Saturday, May 5
Young Boys 2 Luzern 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 31 21 8 2 70 26 71
-------------------------
2 Luzern 31 12 12 7 40 28 48
3 Young Boys 31 11 11 9 45 35 44
-------------------------
4 Servette 32 12 6 14 42 52 42
-------------------------
5 Thun 31 10 9 12 33 35 39
6 FC Zurich 31 9 8 14 38 41 35
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 32 7 6 19 25 57 27
8 Grasshoppers 31 7 5 19 28 57 26
-------------------------
9 Sion * 32 15 8 9 39 29 17
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation