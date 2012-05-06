May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Sunday. Sion 3 Grasshoppers 2 FC Zurich 1 Basel 5 Servette 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Saturday, May 5 Young Boys 2 Luzern 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Basel 31 21 8 2 70 26 71 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 31 12 12 7 40 28 48 3 Young Boys 31 11 11 9 45 35 44 ------------------------- 4 Servette 32 12 6 14 42 52 42 ------------------------- 5 Thun 31 10 9 12 33 35 39 6 FC Zurich 31 9 8 14 38 41 35 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 32 7 6 19 25 57 27 8 Grasshoppers 31 7 5 19 28 57 26 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 32 15 8 9 39 29 17 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation