April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 20
FC Basel 3 FC Lugano 0
Luzern 2 Young Boys 3
St Gallen 2 Sion 1
Tuesday, April 19
FC Zurich 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 29 23 3 3 79 27 72
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 29 15 9 5 61 39 54
-------------------------
3 Grasshoppers Zurich 29 12 7 10 59 49 43
4 Sion 29 12 5 12 41 38 41
-------------------------
5 Luzern 29 10 7 12 40 45 37
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 29 9 7 13 33 49 34
7 FC Thun 28 9 6 13 35 42 33
8 FC Zurich 29 6 12 11 41 51 30
9 FC Lugano 29 7 6 16 36 67 27
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 28 4 12 12 33 51 24
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 21
FC Thun v FC Vaduz (1745)
Saturday, April 23
Sion v FC Lugano (1545)
Grasshoppers Zurich v St Gallen (1800)
Sunday, April 24
Young Boys v FC Zurich (1145)
Luzern v FC Thun (1145)
FC Vaduz v FC Basel (1400)